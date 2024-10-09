Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming season of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives...' is set to feature a star-studded lineup including Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and debutant Ranbir Kapoor.

'Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives' S3 premieres on October 18

Saif, Orry, KJo tackle Delhi-Mumbai face-off in 'Fabulous Lives...' trailer

By Tanvi Gupta 02:27 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story The third season of the popular reality show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, will premiere on Netflix on October 18. The upcoming season promises to be a fierce competition between the glamorous women of Mumbai and Delhi. Representing Mumbai are Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan while Delhi's chic newcomers include Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Here's what happens in the trailer!

Star power

Saif Ali Khan to feature in the show!

As always, the new season of Fabulous Lives...will showcase a lineup of star-studded appearances, including Saif Ali Khan. The official trailer kicks off with Khan narrating the "tale of two cities." This season will also feature star kids Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, along with Ranbir Kapoor making his debut appearance on the show, courtesy of his sister Riddhima. Other appearances will include Orry, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar.

Twitter Post

Do not miss this trailer here!

Teaser release

Promotional teaser hints at fierce competition in S03

Earlier, Netflix dropped a promotional teaser for the upcoming season. The clip featured the original Bollywood wives reacting to the arrival of the Delhi divas, confidently saying, "New friends? We don't need new friends. Bombay vs Delhi? No comparison." To which, Riddhima cheekily says, "We will steal all the TRP." This playful banter sets the stage for an epic rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi's elite women in what promises to be a thrilling reality TV showdown.

Anticipation

Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment's excitement for S03

Apoorva Mehta—CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment—said he was excited for the upcoming season, calling it "one of Dharmatics's most fabulous shows." He credited the show's global popularity to their partnership with Netflix and said he was excited to continue to "revolutionize reality television entertainment." Netflix India's Series Head Tanya Bami also shared her excitement. She revealed some feisty new divas will join their amazing original ladies in what promises to be "the most exciting ride of the year!"