Summarize Simplifying... In short "Joker 2" wrapped up its first week in India with a collection of ₹12.05 crore, a significant drop from the original "Joker" which raked in ₹37.90 crore in its first week.

Despite a promising start on Gandhi Jayanti, the sequel's earnings dwindled over the extended weekend and further dropped on Monday and Tuesday.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, received mixed to negative reviews, failing to match the high benchmark set by its predecessor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Joker: Folie a Deux' box office collection in India

'Joker 2' ends first week with ₹12.05cr collection in India

By Isha Sharma 02:07 pm Oct 09, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, has concluded its first week at the Indian box office with an underwhelming collection of ₹12.05 crore. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film had a promising start but witnessed a major drop in revenue by the end of the week. This performance is significantly lower than that of its predecessor which earned ₹37.90 crore in its first week alone.

Revenue drop

'Joker 2' saw a decline in earnings post-weekend

The film opened on October 2, on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, and earned ₹5.15 crore on its opening day. However, the initial momentum faded with the film earning around ₹10.8 crore during the extended weekend. After the weekend, the box office numbers took a major hit with earnings of an estimated ₹66 lakh on Monday and ₹59 lakh on Tuesday.

Comparison

'Joker 2' underperformed compared to the original 'Joker'

When compared to its predecessor, Joker 2's performance at the Indian box office has been underwhelming. The original Joker also had a similar opening day of ₹5.15 crore but went on to earn ₹23 crore over its first weekend and closed the first week with ₹37.90 crore. In its lifetime, the film amassed a staggering ₹67.95 crore in India alone, setting a high benchmark for sequels in this franchise. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker 2 received mixed to negative reviews.