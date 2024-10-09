Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas, the popular actor, may soon be hearing wedding bells, as hinted by his aunt Devi. However, she didn't reveal any details about the bride.

Wedding bells for Prabhas soon? His aunt drops big update!

By Isha Sharma 01:27 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story Prabhas, one of India's most eligible bachelors and a superstar of the Indian film industry, has always rubbished rumors of his marriage. However, now, a statement from his aunt, Shyamala Devi—wife of legendary actor Krishnam Raju—has sparked fresh speculation. While visiting Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, she hinted that an announcement about the superstar's long-awaited wedding might be coming soon.

Family's stance

'Marriage will also take place': Shyamala Devi

Devi has earlier revealed the family's wish for Prabhas (44) to get married, saying it will happen when the time is "right." She was quoted by Siasat as saying, "Krishnam Raju garu takes care of everything from above. So far, everything he expected has happened. Marriage will also take place." However, despite these hints, she remained tight-lipped about the potential bride-to-be.

Actor's response

Prabhas's previous denial of marriage rumors

In the past, Prabhas has quashed rumors about his marriage. At a Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad, he had clarified his position saying, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans." This was amid rampant speculation on social media about his wedding announcement.

Career update

Prabhas's upcoming projects in the film industry

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for his next release, The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming project, and Salaar Part 2.