Summarize Simplifying... In short PETA India has written to Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss, urging him to surrender a donkey used on the show due to public distress over its welfare.

The animal rights organization emphasized that animals should not be used as props for entertainment and suggested the donkey be rehomed in a sanctuary.

The donkey's inclusion in the show has sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with concerns raised about its well-being.

Controversy arises over donkey's inclusion in 'Bigg Boss 18'

'Surrender the Bigg Boss donkey': PETA writes to Salman Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Oct 09, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss—which premiered on Sunday—introduced a new twist by including a non-human contestant—a donkey named Gadhraj. While the decision surprised fans, it has since sparked controversy and drawn criticism from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The animal rights organization expressed its concerns in a letter addressed to show host Salman Khan on Wednesday.

PETA's plea

The organization urged Khan to 'surrender the donkey'

Shaurya Agrawal, an advocacy associate with PETA India, wrote the letter to Khan. It read, "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored." The organization urged Khan to use his influence as host and star "to surrender the donkey to PETA India, to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys."

Entertainment ethics

'Use of animals on a show is no laughing matter...'

Further, PETA India stressed that the "use of animals on a show set is no laughing matter." The organization also urged Khan to "avoid using animals as props for entertainment." The letter also touched upon contestant Advocate Sadavarte's claims, who brought the donkey into the house, that he keeps it for research regarding milk production. PETA clarified that donkeys produce milk strictly for their foals.

Audience response

Mixed reactions to donkey's inclusion in 'Bigg Boss 18'

The addition of Gadhraj in Bigg Boss 18 has received mixed reactions from the audience. While some found it funny, others were worried about the donkey's well-being. One Reddit user noted, "The contestants are trapped there with their consent, but the donkey is not." Nevertheless, housemates have been asked to take care of Gadhraj who stays in the garden area of the house. BB18 is currently airing on Colors TV and JioCinema.