In short Simplifying... In short Kavita Kaushik, known for her role in FIR, has decided to leave the television industry, citing 'regressive content' and long working hours as her reasons.

She expressed regret for contributing to content she believes is harmful for younger viewers.

Now residing in Uttarakhand, she and her husband run an Ayurvedic business, embracing a quieter lifestyle surrounded by nature. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kavita Kaushik quits TV citing regressive content, exhausting hours

Kavita Kaushik leaves TV: Blames 'regressive content,' long working hours

By Tanvi Gupta 06:01 pm Jul 22, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Renowned television actor Kavita Kaushik, celebrated for her roles in shows like FIR and Bigg Boss, has declared her exit from the television industry. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Kaushik cited the increasingly "regressive content on television" and the "demanding work schedule" as reasons for her decision. "TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I really don't want to do TV)," she stated.

Content critique

'I have been part of it as well...I am sorry'

Currently residing in Uttarakhand with her husband Ronnit Biswas, Kaushik voiced her concern over the current state of television content. "There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows...But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch." "I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry." She further added, "However, I am open to doing web shows or movies."

Workload woes

Kaushik cited exhausting work hours as another exit reason

In addition to her concerns about the industry's content, Kaushik pointed to the grueling working hours as another reason for leaving television. She recalled her earlier days in the industry when she was younger and more motivated by financial gain. However, she now feels unable to devote as much time to television work. "I can't do 30 days of work," Kaushik reiterated, highlighting the demanding nature of her previous profession.

Lifestyle shift

Kaushik embraces new lifestyle away from television

Kaushik has relocated to Uttarakhand's mountains with her husband where they run an Ayurvedic business. She described their new lifestyle in a large bungalow surrounded by animals and a vast garden where they grow their own produce. "I have done a lot of work in the entertainment industry but I like this lifestyle now," she said. This shift marks a significant change for the actor who became a household name for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala on FIR.