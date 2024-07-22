From Britain's ugliest to Hollywood's darling: Peggy aka Dogpool
Peggy, a Pugese dog who was named Britain's ugliest in 2023, has now become a movie star. She recently made a grand entrance at the London premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. The charming Pugese, a mix of pug and Chinese crested, was accompanied by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Movie lovers will be able to catch Peggy's acting debut on Friday when Deadpool & Wolverine hits screens.
Peggy stole the show at movie premiere
Despite the presence of Reynolds and Jackman, it was Peggy who dominated headlines across social media. Reynolds introduced Peggy to the audience before the film began, saying, "Guys, this is Peggy, a.k.a. Mary Puppins, a.k.a. Dogpool." He humorously highlighted her unique features stating that "her n*pples are the size of children's fingers" and affirmed that she was "a 10 in our hearts." Before London, she was charming fans digitally, through her verified Instagram account with 101K followers.
Peggy's journey from ugly duckling to Hollywood star
Peggy's rise to stardom began after she was crowned Britain's ugliest dog in January 2023. By November of the same year, Reynolds announced her casting as Dogpool in Deadpool 3. In this role, Peggy plays a parallel reality version of Deadpool who has been turned into a canine. Reynolds also commented on Peggy's distinctive tongue during his introduction, stating that "it is real and I have tasted it."
Reynolds jokingly compared Peggy's training with Jackman's regimen
In typical Reynolds fashion, he joked about Jackman's training regimen. "This dog went through more training than Hugh Jackman did in the gym every single morning," he said. Reynolds's post about Peggy also caught his wife Blake Lively's attention, who reposted the video on her Instagram Story with a humorous comment: "SOS. He's trying to get me pregnant again. Put the dog that you find adorable despite societal canine expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude."