'Red Notice' will return with two sequels, back-to-back shoot planned

'Red Notice' will return with two sequels, back-to-back shoot planned

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 14, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

'Red Notice' is getting two sequels, shooting might start next year

Back in November last year, reports had been abuzz with the possible sequels of the big-budget Netflix venture, Red Notice. Now, a portal suggests the action heist comedy is not only returning with two more movies but these will be shot back-to-back. What is more, the main cast of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson will be coming back for these films.

Details If things go as planned, shooting might begin in 2023

According to sources quoted by Deadline, Netflix is currently planning to mount the production schedule for the sequels on a high scale. Depending upon the availability of Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds, all of whom have pretty busy schedules, and other deals, the streamer might begin shooting as early as 2023 start. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber has reportedly started writing the scripts.

Information Netflix wishes to build something like 'Ocean's Eleven'

Apparently, Netflix wishes to turn the (upcoming) franchise into something akin to the glorious Ocean's Eleven series. Even if we look past the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starrer, several Hollywood producers have opted for stylish, big-budget heist action projects, and ended up churning profits. These movies don't always impress critics (as was the case with Red Notice too) but the public loves them.

Money matters Not surprising Netflix wants more out of its costliest investment

The OTT giant is yet to comment. But the decision, if final, won't be surprising at all. To recall, Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment had bought the rights to Red Notice back in 2018 but the project had seemed too costly. Later, Netflix bagged the rights for $200mn, making it their most expensive venture. It's natural they'd like to make more out of this.

Looking back Earlier, writer-director had hinted at continuation of the tale

Earlier, Thurber had hinted that we might get a continuation of the adventure. "If we were to make a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to make two and three back-to-back...If you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone," he'd told a portal. Even producer Hiram Garcia was open to building a franchise "if the fans deem it worthy."