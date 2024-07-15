In short Simplifying... In short Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy recently welcomed their third child, named Pavan.

In a heartfelt social media post, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his gratitude towards his wife for her strength during childbirth.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his role in the biographical drama 'Amaran', and another project directed by AR Murugadoss. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sivakarthikeyan and wife reveal newborn's name

Welcome Pavan! Sivakarthikeyan reveals newborn's name, showers wife with love

By Tanvi Gupta 05:06 pm Jul 15, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy took to Instagram on Monday to share the name of their third child. A heartwarming video documented their intimate naming ceremony, filled with blessings from loved ones for the newborn, the couple, and their other children, Aaradhana (daughter) and Gugan (son). Sivakarthikeyan's accompanying message expressed his deep appreciation for his wife's strength during childbirth. The couple welcomed their third child, a son, on June 3.

Heartfelt note

'I saw what you went through...'

Sivakarthikeyan announced that they have named their third child Pavan. In the note accompanying the video, the 39-year-old actor wrote, "Aarthy...I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me. Love youuuuu, (sic)." The couple tied the knot in 2010.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this heartwarming video

Fan reactions

Fans react warmly to Sivakarthikeyan's baby announcement

Fans responded warmly to Sivakarthikeyan's post revealing Pavan's name and expressing gratitude to his wife. Many congratulated the family on their new addition, while others appreciated the actor for openly thanking his wife for her strength during childbirth. In the announcement of Pavan's birth on June 3, Sivakarthikeyan expressed joy at their family growing "a little bigger and a whole lot happier."

Career update

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming professional endeavors

On the professional front, Sivakarthikeyan is set to appear in Rajkumar Periyasamy's biographical drama Amaran. The film is based on the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh﻿, which tells the story of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadharajan. In addition to this project, the actor is also working on a film directed by AR Murugadoss featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon.