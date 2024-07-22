In short Simplifying... In short The Hindi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is making waves, earning over ₹1,000 crore globally and becoming the first film of 2024 to join the ₹1,000 crore club.

Despite competition, it's set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' in the domestic market.

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:01 pm Jul 22, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led film, Kalki 2898 AD, has achieved a significant milestone at the Hindi box office. After 25 days in theaters, the film's total domestic collection stands at ₹616.7 crore, surpassing SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the third highest-grossing South Indian movie. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has shown consistent growth over four weekends with a notable jump in its collection on its fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Despite facing competition from major releases like Sarfira and Bad Newz, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD remains the most lucrative. On one Saturday alone, it earned ₹3.6 crore, surpassing even its Telugu version which brought in ₹1.7 crore. The film is now chasing the ₹650 crore mark in the domestic market and is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan, which earned ₹640.25 crore in India net.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has collected over ₹1,000 crore and stands as the seventh highest earner of all time. This achievement marks Prabhas's second entry into the ₹1,000 crore club, solidifying his status as one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema history. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Padukone, and others with cameo appearances by Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Anna Ben, and Mrunal Thakur.

Kalki 2898 AD has become the first film of 2024 to enter the coveted ₹1,000 crore gross club. It is also the third Telugu film to have grossed this much at the worldwide box office. Despite upcoming competition from Deadpool & Wolverine, Kalki 2898 AD's record-breaking performance continues to make headlines. The film, which depicts Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar in a world post-Kurukshetra war, has received positive reviews and a sequel is currently in pre-production.