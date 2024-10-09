Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's series 'Kaos', despite featuring a star-studded cast and initially charting in Netflix's top 10, has been unexpectedly cancelled after its first season, causing a stir among fans.

'Kaos' has been axed after one season

Fans demand answers as Netflix shockingly cancels 'Kaos' after S01

By Isha Sharma 11:58 am Oct 09, 202411:58 am

What's the story Netflix has angered its viewers after canceling Kaos after just one season. The show, a brainchild of Charlie Covell—who is known for End of the F***ing World—was released in late August. Set in an alternate present-day Crete, it follows the lives of three humans discovering their shared link to a prophecy and each other amid corrupt and arrogant gods from Greek and Roman mythology. It had received positive reviews upon release, making the cancelation shocking for fans.

'Kaos' featured an ensemble cast

The series featured an ensemble cast including Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, Aurora Perrineau as Eurydice ('Riddy'), David Thewlis as Hades, and Rakie Ayola as Persephone. Aurora Perrineau took to Instagram to express her disappointment, saying, "Well... this one hurts." "We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic — something entirely human...THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life."

'Kaos's cancelation sparks outrage among fans

The cancelation of Kaos has triggered a wave of frustration among its fans, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment. A user wrote on X, "Netflix cancelling a show that was slated for three seasons for the complete story is so f**king stupid." Another user wrote, "We live in a world where Emily in Paris will go on forever and shows like Kaos and My Lady Jane can't get a season 2."

Here is another disappointed fan

'Kaos' underperformed despite initial success on Netflix

Despite spending four weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts after its release, Kaos reportedly couldn't draw a significant audience. It peaked at number three on the English language TV chart in its second week, with a maximum viewership of 5.9 million views. It faced significant competition from the recent crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story which got 19.5 million views in its first week alone. Kaos was originally conceived as a three-season series by Covell.