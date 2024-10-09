Summarize Simplifying... In short On Kapil Sharma's show, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared insights into her love story with Saif Ali Khan, including the origin of his "Kareena" tattoo.

Who was Karisma's first crush? Kareena reveals on Kapil's show

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Oct 09, 202410:41 am

What's the story The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, which will stream on Netflix on Saturday (October 12), will see Bollywood sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. A recently released promo has already got viewers excited with some juicy revelations about the sisters' personal lives. One such revelation? Karisma's first crush was none other than superstar Salman Khan!

Love and ink

Kareena's love declaration and her husband's iconic tattoo

The teaser, which clocks over one minute, also explores the love story of Kareena and her actor husband, Saif Ali Khan. The clip revealed that the idea for Khan's iconic "Kareena" tattoo came from the Jab We Met actor herself. She playfully told him, "Hey if you love me, you will write my name." The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Sisterly insights

Karisma's Bollywood journey and Kareena's playful banter

The promo also showcases Karisma's commitment to her work, as she reveals shooting songs with her co-stars from several films in a single day! Meanwhile, Kareena jokingly mocks her sister for taking too long to get ready. In a funny banter, host Kapil Sharma asks Kareena who is more mischievous: her kids or their dad Saif. To this, she wittily replies, "You must know," referring to Saif's earlier appearances on the show.

