Karthi-Arvind Swami's 'Meiyazhagan' collects ₹30cr in 10 days
The Tamil family drama Meiyazhagan, featuring Karthi and Arvind Swami, has surpassed the ₹30cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite facing stiff competition from Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, the film has maintained a steady pace in ticket sales since its release on September 27. The movie saw a surge in viewership during its second weekend, even amidst festive celebrations.
'Meiyazhagan' witnessed significant occupancy in Tamil, Telugu theaters
On its 10th day, Meiyazhagan earned ₹2.15cr, bringing the total net collection to ₹30.07cr. The film enjoyed a substantial 32.88% Tamil occupancy and 23.48% Telugu occupancy on Sunday. This impressive performance indicates that the movie is resonating with audiences across both linguistic regions despite the box office clash with another major release.
'Meiyazhagan' plot and production details
Directed by C Prem Kumar, Meiyazhagan tells the story of a 40-year-old man named Arumozhi Varman who returns to his hometown after two decades. The film explores his encounters with a young boy who significantly changes his life. Produced by celebrity couple Jyothika and Suriya, the film was made on a budget of ₹35cr and features Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Rajkiran, Karunakaran, Sriranjini, and Ilavarasu in key roles.