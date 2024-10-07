Summarize Simplifying... In short "Meiyazhagan", a film directed by C Prem Kumar and produced by Jyothika and Suriya, has raked in ₹30.07cr in just 10 days.

The movie, which tells the tale of a man's life-altering encounter with a young boy, has been a hit with Tamil and Telugu audiences, despite stiff competition at the box office.

With a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, "Meiyazhagan" is making waves in the cinematic world.

'Meiyazhagan' box office collection

Karthi-Arvind Swami's 'Meiyazhagan' collects ₹30cr in 10 days

What's the story The Tamil family drama Meiyazhagan, featuring Karthi and Arvind Swami, has surpassed the ₹30cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite facing stiff competition from Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, the film has maintained a steady pace in ticket sales since its release on September 27. The movie saw a surge in viewership during its second weekend, even amidst festive celebrations.

Occupancy rates

'Meiyazhagan' witnessed significant occupancy in Tamil, Telugu theaters

On its 10th day, Meiyazhagan earned ₹2.15cr, bringing the total net collection to ₹30.07cr. The film enjoyed a substantial 32.88% Tamil occupancy and 23.48% Telugu occupancy on Sunday. This impressive performance indicates that the movie is resonating with audiences across both linguistic regions despite the box office clash with another major release.

Film overview

'Meiyazhagan' plot and production details

Directed by C Prem Kumar, Meiyazhagan tells the story of a 40-year-old man named Arumozhi Varman who returns to his hometown after two decades. The film explores his encounters with a young boy who significantly changes his life. Produced by celebrity couple Jyothika and Suriya, the film was made on a budget of ₹35cr and features Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Rajkiran, Karunakaran, Sriranjini, and Ilavarasu in key roles.