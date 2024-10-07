Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara: Part 1", a film directed by Koratala Siva, has raked in ₹243.1 crore in just 10 days, surpassing its production budget of ₹300 crore.

The film, marking the Telugu debut for actors Kapoor and Khan, is set in a post-independence coastal land and features a man fighting to protect his territory.

Lead actor NTR expressed his gratitude for the film's warm reception at the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara: Part 1' box office collection

'Devara' soars in festive season; collects ₹243cr by Day 10

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Oct 07, 202410:34 am

What's the story The Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has seen a significant increase in box office numbers during the festive season. Released on September 27 in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, the film's second weekend witnessed a substantial rise in earnings. Currently, it is on track to amass ₹250 crore domestically.

Financial success

'Devara: Part 1' surpassed production budget in global earnings

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced on a budget of ₹300 crore, Devara: Part 1 has already exceeded its production costs in worldwide earnings. On its 10th day (second Sunday), the film collected ₹12.25 crore, bringing the net collection to ₹243.1 crore. The worldwide collection for that day was ₹18 crore gross, contributing to a total global collection of ₹381 crore gross so far.

Star-studded cast

'Devara: Part 1' marked Telugu debut for Kapoor, Khan

The film's plot is set in a post-independence coastal land where a man fights to safeguard his territory from malefactors. Alongside NTR and Kapoor, the cast includes Chaitra Rai, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Kalaiyarasan. Notably, this film marks the Telugu debut for both Kapoor and Khan.

Actor's appreciation

NTR expressed gratitude for 'Devara' reception in LA

NTR, one of the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, shared his experience of watching the film in Los Angeles. He expressed his gratitude toward the Beyond Fest team and the audience for their enthusiastic response. "What an incredible evening watching Devara in Los Angeles. Thank you to the @BeyondFest team and audience for giving me yet another cherished moment with your amazing applause... Much love always!" he wrote on social media.