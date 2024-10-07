'Devara' soars in festive season; collects ₹243cr by Day 10
The Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has seen a significant increase in box office numbers during the festive season. Released on September 27 in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, the film's second weekend witnessed a substantial rise in earnings. Currently, it is on track to amass ₹250 crore domestically.
'Devara: Part 1' surpassed production budget in global earnings
Directed by Koratala Siva and produced on a budget of ₹300 crore, Devara: Part 1 has already exceeded its production costs in worldwide earnings. On its 10th day (second Sunday), the film collected ₹12.25 crore, bringing the net collection to ₹243.1 crore. The worldwide collection for that day was ₹18 crore gross, contributing to a total global collection of ₹381 crore gross so far.
'Devara: Part 1' marked Telugu debut for Kapoor, Khan
The film's plot is set in a post-independence coastal land where a man fights to safeguard his territory from malefactors. Alongside NTR and Kapoor, the cast includes Chaitra Rai, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Kalaiyarasan. Notably, this film marks the Telugu debut for both Kapoor and Khan.
NTR expressed gratitude for 'Devara' reception in LA
NTR, one of the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, shared his experience of watching the film in Los Angeles. He expressed his gratitude toward the Beyond Fest team and the audience for their enthusiastic response. "What an incredible evening watching Devara in Los Angeles. Thank you to the @BeyondFest team and audience for giving me yet another cherished moment with your amazing applause... Much love always!" he wrote on social media.