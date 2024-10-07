Adnan Sami's mother dies at 77; singer shares heartfelt note
Renowned singer Adnan Sami is mourning the loss of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, who passed away at the age of 77. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Announcing the news on social media on Monday (October 7), Sami wrote: "It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan...We are overtaken by profound grief."
'May Allah bless our dearest mother...'
In his tribute, Sami described his mother as an "incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched." He requested prayers for her departed soul and expressed that she would be greatly missed. His post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Mini Mathur offered her sympathy, commenting: "I'm so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family, (sic)."
Take a look at Sami's post here
Sami shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute earlier this year
On Mother's Day in May, Sami shared a nostalgic photo of his mother and wrote a touching tribute on Instagram. He expressed, "There is no worldly gift worthy of a 'Mother' who has gifted you with 'Life'." Sami was born on August 15, 1971, in London. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a Pashtun from Pakistan with Afghan ancestry. He worked as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force before becoming a high-ranking government official. Adnan's mother hailed from Jammu.
Sami's professional journey continues amid personal loss
Despite his personal loss, Sami's professional journey continues. His last Bollywood song was Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After a nine-year hiatus, he is set to lend his voice to a romantic track in the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor. The song will feature Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and Punjabi star Jassie Gill with music composed by Javed Mohsin.
'Kasoor' production team excited about Sami's involvement
The film Kasoor is produced by Asif Shaikh and presented by Bablu Aziz, with direction by Glen Barretto. Mudassar Aziz pens the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Per Pinkvilla, the film's second schedule will commence next week in a Mumbai studio where this song will be shot on a grand set. Producer Shaikh confirmed Sami's involvement in the project to the portal, expressing excitement about having him on board for the romantic track.