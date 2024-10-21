Summarize Simplifying... In short Parineeti Chopra opted for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over the blockbuster hit 'Animal', a role later played by Rashmika Mandanna who faced criticism for her performance.

Parineeti Chopra turned a year older on Friday

When Parineeti Chopra revealed why she turned down 'Animal'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:48 pm Oct 21, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Celebrated Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who turned a year older on Friday, has often made headlines for her film choices. She made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and rose to fame with her lead role in Ishaqzaade, which also won her a National Film Award. However, not many know that she was first approached by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play the female lead in his blockbuster film Animal but she turned it down.

Reason

'You make the choice that is right for you'

Chopra chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. In an interview with India Today, she explained her decision saying, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you." The role she turned down was eventually played by Rashmika Mandanna, who was criticized for her performance in the film. Meanwhile, Reddy Vanga revealed Chopra wasn't right for the role.

Apology

Reddy Vanga's apology and future plans with Chopra

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Reddy Vanga expressed regret over the situation but noted Chopra didn't suit Geetanjali's character. He said, "Galti mera he hai (It is my fault). I told her ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (if possible, please forgive me)." He further said that he has always admired Chopra's acting skills and wanted to cast her in Kabir Singh as well but it didn't materialize.

Film success

'Animal' was a commercial hit despite criticism

Despite the controversy over its depiction of women, Animal emerged as one of 2023's biggest blockbusters. The film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office. It also teased a sequel Animal Park in its post-credits scene. Kapoor's performance in the film also won him the Best Actor Award (Male) at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Separately, Chopra was lauded for her act in Chamkila.