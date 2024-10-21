Summarize Simplifying... In short 'My Melbourne', a film collaboration between IFFM and Film Victoria, is set to premiere at MAMI 2024.

The anthology, produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange, features four short films by directors Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir, exploring themes of diversity, identity, and belonging.

The directors have used their unique voices to tell stories that resonate with anyone who has ever felt displaced or longed to belong.

'My Melbourne' to premiere at MAMI 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Oct 21, 202405:25 pm

What's the story The anthology film My Melbourne, directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir will be making its Indian debut at the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) 2024. The film was first shown at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) earlier this year. It will be screened in MAMI's "Gala Section" on Tuesday (October 22) with all four directors present.

Production details

'My Melbourne' is a cross-cultural storytelling initiative

My Melbourne is a collaboration between IFFM and Film Victoria, produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange in association with VicScreen and Screen Australia. The film seeks to promote cross-cultural storytelling by bringing together the talents of emerging Melbourne filmmakers with established directors. It features "four distinct voices, each interpreting personal and universal stories of identity, belonging, and through the lens of people from varied backgrounds living in Australia."

Film synopsis

'My Melbourne' explores themes of diversity and belonging

The anthology features four short films: Emma by Das, Jules by Ali, Nandini by Onir, and Setara by Khan. Together, they delve into various themes including gender, race, sexuality, and disability. Ali said he looks forward to the Indian premiere of My Melbourne at MAMI 2024. He added that the stories told in this anthology weren't just about the diaspora but anyone who has ever felt displaced or longed to belong.

Director's take

'My Melbourne' directors share their experiences and insights

Khan shared his experience of working with new talent on this project, saying the enthusiasm of their Melbourne crew translated beautifully on screen. Das emphasized the sincerity of the stories in My Melbourne, calling each segment "a heartfelt exploration of human connections" set against Melbourne's cultural diversity. Onir added his film Nandini was about "breaking boundaries, emotional and physical," and telling human stories that resonate across geographies.