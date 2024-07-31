In short Simplifying... In short 'My Melbourne', an anthology of four short films, is set to open the Melbourne Film Festival.

Each film, directed by Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Das, and Onir, explores themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, reflecting the city's diversity.

The directors hope their films will spark conversations about inclusivity and celebrate the human spirit.

15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announced

Kabir Khan-Imtiaz Ali's 'My Melbourne' to open Melbourne Film Festival

By Tanvi Gupta 04:14 pm Jul 31, 202404:14 pm

What's the story The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is set to commence with the premiere of My Melbourne, an anthology film crafted by directors Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, and Rima Das. The festival will run from August 15 to 25, featuring a diverse array of films that encapsulate the rich diversity of Indian cinema. My Melbourne is a unique Indo-Australian collaboration supported by Vic Screen and Screen Australia.

Film synopsis

'My Melbourne' anthology highlights the city's diversity

My Melbourne reportedly features four short films each centered around the city of Melbourne. The films explore themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. Inspired by true incidents, they aim to highlight the city's diversity. The shorts included in the anthology are Emma by Das, Jules by Ali, Nandini by Onir, and Setara by Khan. Each director brings a unique perspective to the anthology.

Directorial perspectives

Directors share insights on 'My Melbourne' shorts

Das's film Emma focuses on the theme of disability. "We worked with a mix of senior actors and relatively new actors, including members of the deaf community," said Das. Ali's film Jules tells the story of two displaced women in Melbourne. Ali described working with a diverse group as a huge learning experience. Onir's film Nandini celebrates Melbourne's diversity and inclusion through migrant experiences, while Khan's Setara explores an Afghan woman's escape to Melbourne.

Directorial hopes

Directors expressed hopes for 'My Melbourne' impact

Das expressed hope that her film Emma would initiate dialog about inclusivity in all walks of life. Ali hoped audiences would appreciate his piece in My Melbourne. Onir added that his film Nandini captures the essence of Melbourne through various migrant experiences. Khan was drawn to the story of Setara due to its portrayal of the triumph of the human spirit, and he found working with local emerging creatives and girls' cricket teams a wonderful experience.