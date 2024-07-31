In short Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut, an Indian actress and politician, has suggested that Rahul Gandhi, a prominent political figure, should undergo a drug test due to his 'irrational' speeches in Parliament.

She accused him of disrespecting democracy and damaging the constitution.

'He should undergo drug test': Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi

By Tanvi Gupta 03:43 pm Jul 31, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy by suggesting a drug test for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. This provocative statement was made in response to Gandhi's critique of the Union Budget 2024 during a speech in the Lok Sabha. As the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi expressed his disapproval of the budget, alleging it did not favor the middle class.

Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' comment sparked Ranaut's retort

In his speech, Gandhi claimed that six prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani had ensnared the country in their Chakravyuh. Ranaut, representing Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, took offense to these comments. In a now-viral video, she accused Gandhi of disrespecting democracy and damaging the constitution with his words.

Take a look at her statement here

Ranaut suggests drug test for Gandhi's 'irrational' speech

Ranaut likened Gandhi's speech to a "comedy show in the Parliament." She said: "I feel that he should be tested for drugs. The way he reaches the Parliament and the way he speaks irrationally." She added: "Don't you feel that the person's drug test should be conducted, I think it should be done. Either he is drunk or under the influence of drugs whenever he reaches the Parliament." "Nobody can make this kind of statement in their right mind."

Meanwhile, a look at Ranaut's upcoming projects amid political controversy

On the professional front, Ranaut was last seen in the film Tejas, which failed to impress both audiences and critics at the box office. Her next project is Emergency, where she will not only direct but also portray India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The release date for Emergency has been postponed due to her political commitments and is yet to be announced. She has several other projects in the pipeline.