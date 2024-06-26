Explained: What will be Rahul Gandhi's key roles as LoP
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was appointed as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The appointment marks the first time in 10 years that the Lok Sabha is getting an LoP. The Congress managed to secure over 54 seats, i.e., 10% of the Lok Sabha's strength, which is required to claim the post. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
Role and responsibilities of the Leader of Opposition
As LoP, Gandhi will enjoy facilities and perks equivalent to those of a Cabinet minister. He will also sit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make key appointments. The LoP is considered a "shadow Prime Minister with a shadow Cabinet," ready to take over administration if the incumbent government collapses, according to a 2012 booklet on the Indian Parliament.
Gandhi's appointment marks significant move for Congress
Gandhi's appointment as LoP is seen as a significant move by the Congress party, indicating its intent to strongly oppose the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. A party leader told Indian Express, "If he didn't become Leader of Opposition, it would have seemed like Rahul was shying away from chance to take on PM."
Leader of Opposition's role in key committees
The LoP plays a vital role as the face and voice of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will be part of several key committees such as Public Accounts, Public Undertakings, Estimates, and various Joint Parliamentary panels. One significant responsibility is being part of selection committees that appoint heads of bodies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, Lokpal, Election Commissioners and chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Decade-Long vacancy filled with Gandhi's appointment
The appointment of Gandhi as LoP is hardly surprising, given that members of the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution calling for Gandhi to be appointed LoP in Lok Sabha this month. At the time, KC Venugopal, the party's general secretary, described him as "the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament." The Congress party won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, emerging as the single-largest party in the opposition.