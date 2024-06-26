In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi's appointment as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in India's Lok Sabha signifies a strategic move by the Congress party to challenge the ruling BJP-led government.

As LoP, Gandhi will enjoy privileges akin to a Cabinet minister, participate in key committee decisions, and make significant appointments alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This role fills a decade-long vacancy and positions Gandhi as a potential successor should the current government collapse.

Rahul Gandhi appointed as LoP in Lok Sabha

Explained: What will be Rahul Gandhi's key roles as LoP

By Chanshimla Varah 03:28 pm Jun 26, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was appointed as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The appointment marks the first time in 10 years that the Lok Sabha is getting an LoP. The Congress managed to secure over 54 seats, i.e., 10% of the Lok Sabha's strength, which is required to claim the post. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Duties

Role and responsibilities of the Leader of Opposition

As LoP, Gandhi will enjoy facilities and perks equivalent to those of a Cabinet minister. He will also sit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make key appointments. The LoP is considered a "shadow Prime Minister with a shadow Cabinet," ready to take over administration if the incumbent government collapses, according to a 2012 booklet on the Indian Parliament.

Political implications

Gandhi's appointment marks significant move for Congress

Gandhi's appointment as LoP is seen as a significant move by the Congress party, indicating its intent to strongly oppose the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. A party leader told Indian Express, "If he didn't become Leader of Opposition, it would have seemed like Rahul was shying away from chance to take on PM."

Committee participation

Leader of Opposition's role in key committees

The LoP plays a vital role as the face and voice of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi will be part of several key committees such as Public Accounts, Public Undertakings, Estimates, and various Joint Parliamentary panels. One significant responsibility is being part of selection committees that appoint heads of bodies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission, Lokpal, Election Commissioners and chairperson of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Long wait

Decade-Long vacancy filled with Gandhi's appointment

The appointment of Gandhi as LoP is hardly surprising, given that members of the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution calling for Gandhi to be appointed LoP in Lok Sabha this month. At the time, KC Venugopal, the party's general secretary, described him as "the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament." The Congress party won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, emerging as the single-largest party in the opposition.