By Chanshimla Varah 04:46 pm Jul 14, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading a "web of lies" about job creation in India. Kharge's rebuff came after Modi claimed that eight crore jobs were created in the past four years, a feat he said silenced "those spreading fake narratives about unemployment." "Recently, the RBI released a report. According to the report, in the last 3-4 years, around 8 crore new jobs have been created," Modi said at an event in Mumbai.

Refuting Modi's claims, Kharge, in a long post on X, questioned the PM about the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which was announced in August 2020. Modi had said that the NRA would be a boon for youngsters, eliminating the need for multiple exams and boosting transparency, but why has the NRA not conducted a single exam in four years, Kharge asked. "Why it has spent just ₹ 58 crore of the ₹ 1,517 crore fund allocated?" the Congress leader added.

Kharge also raised concerns about the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in public exams, claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was used to manipulate exams and leak papers. "BJP-RSS have vowed to destroy the education system and finish the future of youngsters. We raised the issue of NRA earlier too, but the Modi government has taken a vow of silence," Kharge wrote.

Modi launched infrastructure projects worth ₹29,000 crore

PM Modi was in Mumbai to launch infrastructure projects worth ₹29,000 crore. These include the expansion of the metro rail network, construction of new highways, and completion of Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. He also attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The groom's parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita, personally welcomed Modi and escorted him to the stage to bless the newlyweds.