By Chanshimla Varah 05:16 pm Jul 13, 202405:16 pm

What's the story The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won a landslide victory in the assembly by-polls conducted across seven states on Saturday, clinching 10 out of 13 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only two seats—Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls were held in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.

Statewise results

INDIA bloc's victory spans BJP-Ruled states

The INDIA bloc not only triumphed in states where it holds power -- West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab -- but also clinched victories in Bihar and Uttarakhand. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won two of the three seats. State chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, won the assembly bypoll from the Dehra constituency, and Hardeep Singh Bawa won from the Nalagarh seat. The last seat, Hamirpur, was won by the BJP's Ashish Sharma.

Regional outcomes

Trinamool Congress sweeps West Bengal

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all four seats that went to polls. This marked a return for the TMC to power in Bagda and Ranaghat Dakshin after eight years. Both seats up for grabs in Uttarakhand were won by the Congress while an independent candidate emerged victorious in Bihar. Bihar MLA Shankar Singh won the Rupauli bypoll election against the ruling Janata Dal (United).

Other results

BJP secures Madhya Pradesh, AAP triumphs in Punjab

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP managed to secure a win with Kamlesh Shah defeating Congress's Dhiren Shah Inavati for the Amarwara assembly seat. Meanwhile, in Punjab, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat emerged victorious in the Jalandhar West by-election. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also emerged victorious in Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi Assembly constituency bypoll. DMK's Anniyur Siva won the Vikravandi assembly seat by approximately 60,000 votes.