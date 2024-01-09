Himachal: Sissu Lake freezes as temperature drops to -15 degrees

1/6

India 2 min read

Himachal: Sissu Lake freezes as temperature drops to -15 degrees

By Riya Baibhawi 05:11 pm Jan 09, 202405:11 pm

The Sissu Lake has frozen into a mirror-like sheet of ice

The Sissu Lake in the trans-Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti has frozen as the temperature dropped to -15 degrees Celsius in the valley. Situated at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, the lake, as well as other nearby water bodies in the region, have frozen into a mirror-like sheet of ice. Despite the chilly weather conditions, Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing clear skies at a time when parts of North India are reeling under dense fog.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Most parts of North India are under the grip of severe cold conditions, with maximum temperatures settling below normal. The cold wave has disrupted train and air travel in the region. Schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have extended their winter break in view of the plummeting temperatures. In the past week, Himachal Pradesh has attracted a multitude of tourists, drawn by clear skies and pleasant weather.

3/6

Visuals of frozen Sissu Lake

4/6

Tourists flock to Himachal

The tourist influx has sparked a surge in ice skating activities in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh. An ice skating organizer, Happy Chauhan, told ANI, "We have been organizing ice skating here at Hip Hip Hurray at Kufri for the last ten days in this pond by turning a swimming pool into an ice skating rink." Tourist Anil Chaudhary said, "We decided to explore North India and we came to Kufri for ice skating... The weather is ultimate."

5/6

Photos: Visuals of Sissu Lake and Lahaul Valley

6/6

IMD issues dense fog warning in parts of India

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand would witness dense fog conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness dense fog conditions for two days starting Wednesday, it said. The IMD forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning time in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar on Tuesday.