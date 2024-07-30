In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Vedaa' is back on track for release after finally receiving clearance from the CBFC, following a delay that had director Nikkhil Advani worried.

Advani had voiced his concerns about the lack of feedback from the CBFC, feeling as if they were 'ghosted'.

Now, with a U/A certification for its trailer, the film is set to compete at the box office against Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on August 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Upcoming film 'Vedaa' gets U/A certificate

'Vedaa' back-on-track for release after CBFC clearance; know what happened

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:30 pm Jul 30, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The forthcoming film Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari, has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. This clearance was recently announced by the film's makers after a period of anticipation. Without the censor board's approval, the film's release timeline was in jeopardy. A source quoted by Pinkvilla stated that "Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut."

Trailer release

CBFC also certified 'Vedaa' trailer with U/A rating

The CBFC has also awarded a U/A certification to the trailer for Vedaa, which has a runtime of three minutes and 10 seconds. The trailer is scheduled for release this week. The film is set to hit theaters on August 15, where it will vie for box office success against Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. Given the mega clash, Vedaa is up against, the delay in promotions was harming the action thriller.

Certification delay

Director Nikkhil Advani commented on certification delay

Prior to the clearance, there were some issues between the creators of Vedaa and the CBFC. On July 25, director Nikkhil Advani expressed his concerns about an "unusual delay" in obtaining certification on Instagram. He stated, "Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25...we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were."

Accusations

Advani accused the board of 'ghosting' the makers

The filmmaker opened up about their plight in front of media portals, too, revealing that they were feeling "like I have been ghosted (by the CBFC)." Despite submitting the movie well in advance and following all protocols, he alleged that the Examining Committee did not provide a list of objections after watching the film, as is customary. Finally, things are looking up for the team.