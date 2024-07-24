In short Simplifying... In short "Bad Newz", starring Kaushal, had a strong opening weekend at the box office, but saw a significant drop in earnings on Monday.

However, Tuesday saw a slight increase in revenue, possibly due to a 'Buy 1, Get 1' ticket offer.

'Bad Newz' bounces back at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:21 pm Jul 24, 202412:21 pm

What's the story The romantic-comedy film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, experienced a slight increase in earnings on its fifth day at the box office. Following a significant revenue drop on Monday, the film's earnings rebounded on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this uptick brought the total five-day collection in India to ₹36.95 crore.

Record opener

'Bad Newz' marked Kaushal's biggest opening day

On its opening day, Bad Newz raked in ₹8.3 crore, marking the biggest opener of lead actor Kaushal's career. The film maintained a strong performance over the weekend, earning ₹10.25 crore on Saturday and ₹11.15 crore on Sunday. However, Monday witnessed a sharp decline of over 65% in earnings with the film adding only ₹3.5 crore to its total collection.

Promotional strategy

'Bad Newz' introduced ticket offer to boost viewership

Despite the dip in earnings on Monday, Tuesday saw a growth of over 8%, with Bad Newz earning approximately ₹3.75 crore. This slight increase in revenue is expected to continue as the filmmakers have introduced a 'Buy 1, Get 1' free ticket offer to attract more viewers. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar, the film takes a comedic approach to heteropaternal superfecundation.

Upcoming challenges

'Bad Newz' faces competition from Hollywood, Bollywood releases

Bad Newz will face competition from the Hollywood drama Deadpool & Wolverine this Friday. However, the real test for the film will come on August 2 when two Bollywood films, Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh and Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, hit theaters. Despite these challenges, the film's unique comedic approach to heteropaternal superfecundation and its star-studded cast may continue to draw audiences.