"Kalki 2898 AD" is on the verge of joining India's exclusive ₹600 crore club, having already raked in ₹579.95 crore in just 18 days.

The film's earnings have been consistently high since its release, with a notable ₹95.3 crore on its first day, and steady revenue despite daily changes.

This achievement places "Kalki 2898 AD" among a select few films in India's cinematic history.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks records

'Kalki 2898 AD' nears ₹600 crore milestone

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:10 pm Jul 15, 202401:10 pm

What's the story The film directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD, is enjoying its glorious run at the box office. The mythological sci-fi film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, achieved the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within just two weeks. What's more, it crossed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹543.05 crore) last week. Here's its box office breakdown.

Box office milestone

'Kalki 2898 AD' earned ₹16.25 crore on Sunday

Kalki 2898 AD is close to a significant box office milestone. On its 18th day in theaters, the film saw a substantial increase in revenue, earning ₹16.25 crore. This boost brings the total collection to ₹579.95 crore, positioning the film on the threshold of entering India's elite ₹600 crore club—a distinction achieved by only a handful of films in the country's cinematic history.

Steady earnings

Consistent box office performance for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has shown a strong box office performance. The film started with an impressive ₹95.3 crore on its first day, followed by collections of ₹59.3 crore and ₹66.2 crore over the next two days. By the fourth day, earnings had reached ₹88.2 crore, demonstrating steady revenue throughout its run despite daily fluctuations.