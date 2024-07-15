'Kalki 2898 AD' nears ₹600 crore milestone
The film directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD, is enjoying its glorious run at the box office. The mythological sci-fi film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, achieved the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within just two weeks. What's more, it crossed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹543.05 crore) last week. Here's its box office breakdown.
'Kalki 2898 AD' earned ₹16.25 crore on Sunday
Kalki 2898 AD is close to a significant box office milestone. On its 18th day in theaters, the film saw a substantial increase in revenue, earning ₹16.25 crore. This boost brings the total collection to ₹579.95 crore, positioning the film on the threshold of entering India's elite ₹600 crore club—a distinction achieved by only a handful of films in the country's cinematic history.
Consistent box office performance for 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has shown a strong box office performance. The film started with an impressive ₹95.3 crore on its first day, followed by collections of ₹59.3 crore and ₹66.2 crore over the next two days. By the fourth day, earnings had reached ₹88.2 crore, demonstrating steady revenue throughout its run despite daily fluctuations.