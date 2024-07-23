In short Simplifying... In short "Bad Newz", a film featuring a unique pregnancy story, has collected ₹33 crore so far, despite a drop in earnings on its first Monday.

Box office collections of 'Bad Newz' drop

Box office: 'Bad Newz' gets bad news on 1st Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:07 pm Jul 23, 202402:07 pm

What's the story The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, witnessed a significant dip in box office collections on its first Monday. Following a prosperous opening weekend, the film's earnings plummeted to an estimated ₹3.5 crore nett on Monday from Sunday's ₹11.15 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite this downturn, Bad Newz had initially performed well, raking in ₹8.3 crore and ₹10.25 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Collection comparison

'Bad Newz' total collection and comparison with past hits

After Monday's earnings, the total collection of Bad Newz stands at ₹33 crore. The film had given Kaushal his career's best opening day and third highest opening weekend with ₹29.5 crore, trailing behind Uri (₹35.73 crore) and Raazi (₹32.94 crore). However, unlike these films, Bad Newz did not see a similar uptick in collections over the weekend.

Film details

'Bad Newz' plot and production details

Released on July 19, Bad Newz narrates the story of a woman, played by Dimri, who becomes pregnant with twins by two different men in a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in key roles. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie is seen as a spiritual successor to Raj Mehta's 2019 blockbuster Good Newwz.

Gross collection

'Bad Newz' gross collection and future projects

Despite the drop in earnings on Monday, Bad Newz has reported a worldwide collection of ₹54 crore and an overseas collection of ₹18.35 crore. The film's total occupancy remained at 13.65% on Monday, July 22. Following its release, a new song titled Haule Haule, sung by Jubin Nautiyal was released. Kaushal is set to appear next in Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.