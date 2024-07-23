Box office: 'Bad Newz' gets bad news on 1st Monday
The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, witnessed a significant dip in box office collections on its first Monday. Following a prosperous opening weekend, the film's earnings plummeted to an estimated ₹3.5 crore nett on Monday from Sunday's ₹11.15 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite this downturn, Bad Newz had initially performed well, raking in ₹8.3 crore and ₹10.25 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
'Bad Newz' total collection and comparison with past hits
After Monday's earnings, the total collection of Bad Newz stands at ₹33 crore. The film had given Kaushal his career's best opening day and third highest opening weekend with ₹29.5 crore, trailing behind Uri (₹35.73 crore) and Raazi (₹32.94 crore). However, unlike these films, Bad Newz did not see a similar uptick in collections over the weekend.
'Bad Newz' plot and production details
Released on July 19, Bad Newz narrates the story of a woman, played by Dimri, who becomes pregnant with twins by two different men in a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in key roles. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie is seen as a spiritual successor to Raj Mehta's 2019 blockbuster Good Newwz.
'Bad Newz' gross collection and future projects
Despite the drop in earnings on Monday, Bad Newz has reported a worldwide collection of ₹54 crore and an overseas collection of ₹18.35 crore. The film's total occupancy remained at 13.65% on Monday, July 22. Following its release, a new song titled Haule Haule, sung by Jubin Nautiyal was released. Kaushal is set to appear next in Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.