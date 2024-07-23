How 'ageism' in Bollywood blocked Mona Singh's career at 34-35
Renowned actor Mona Singh recently revealed her struggles with ageism in Bollywood, stating that she had difficulty finding roles when she was in her mid-30s. In a conversation with India Today, the 42-year-old shared that she took a hiatus from television to challenge herself as an actor and explore theater. During this period, she experienced a career lull which led her to question if it was due to her age. "I wasn't getting roles because I am 34-35," Singh recalled.
Singh's upcoming project on the OTT platform
There's a long-standing issue in Indian showbiz where female actors often face ageism, leading to fewer roles as they get older, unlike their male counterparts. The same happened with Singh, who described how she turned to theatre to experiment with her craft during that period. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi actor added, "That was the time when there was this lull, and it made me wonder 'Is that really happening with me?'"
OTT boom revived Singh's career
However, Singh's career slump was short-lived as the emergence of digital platforms in 2017 opened up new opportunities for her. The actor noted that the evolution of storytelling on these platforms has led to more creative and daring narratives. "There are a lot many parts for me to play. Also, characters are no more just black and white, and you can do grey shades, without being judged," Singh stated.
Singh's unchanged goals and selective approach to roles
Despite facing challenges, Singh's ambitions remain steadfast. She expressed her eagerness to take on roles that push her acting abilities. "I want to play a cop, do action scenes. I am hungry for more and want to explore every genre," she stated. Singh also emphasized the importance of being selective about the projects she takes on, aiming not to carry the baggage of being unhappy on set. Singh is set to appear in her—an OTT film, Ma Ka Sum.