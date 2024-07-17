In short Simplifying... In short During a Reddit AMA, actor Gulshan Devaiah was asked about the impact of a weak performer in a film.

'Ulajh' team has courted controversy just a day after its trailer release

Gulshan Devaiah's alleged Reddit comment on Janhvi Kapoor goes viral

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:33 pm Jul 17, 202412:33 pm

What's the story It's a new day and a new controversy in Bollywood. Bad Cop actor Gulshan Devaiah has found himself in the middle of a raging fire this time. According to Reddit users, Devaiah made a sly dig at his Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor and her acting abilities during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Tuesday. Here's what he wrote.

Details

Here's what was asked of Devaiah

During the AMA session, Reddit users had the chance to ask Devaiah "about his journey in films and his latest project, Ulajh," on the subreddit 'r/bollywood.' Here, one of the questions asked was: "Hello Gulshan, do you get worried that one weak performer (who) is given a prominent role in your film will harm your film which is stacked with all actors except one?"

Answer

'This is something I can't control, so...'

Known for his social media presence and witty replies, Devaiah remained diplomatic and yet directly tackled the question. "This is something I can't control, so I don't get worried about it," wrote the Hunterrr star. All was done and well, until a screenshot of this conversation was posted on the subreddit r/BollyBlindsNGossip with the caption: "Loved this response from Gulshan Deviah AMA about Janhvi."

Netizens' reaction

'Thought he'd be praising Janhvi in questions related to her'

While the Duranga actor didn't name anyone, Redditors considered his answer to be about his Ulajh co-star, who has had to tackle acting scrutiny and nepotism allegations ever since her debut in Dhadak (2018). One user wrote, "Loved his responses...so witty, fun without boot-licking...I thought he would be praising Janhvi in questions related to her." "Itna sach nahin bolna tha," read another comment.

More reactions

Many netizens noted controversy was being created out of nothing

Some Bollywood enthusiasts even went on to claim how Devaiah has never praised Kapoor during Ulajh promotions, while he has appreciated the talent of other star kids like Alia Bhatt. However, many criticized the Reddit post, pointing out how he never mentioned Kapoor and that controversy was being created out of nothing. To note, the AMA session followed the trailer release of Ulajh.

Information

Here's all you need to know about 'Ulajh'

Led by Kapoor and Devaiah, Ulajh is a patriotic action drama set in "the world of lies, deceit and betrayals." Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang. It will hit theaters on August 2.