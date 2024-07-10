In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood offers a rich collection of coming-of-age films that beautifully capture life's various phases.

Bollywood's top coming-of-age films you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 11:15 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Bollywood boasts a vibrant tradition of delving into the journey from adolescence to adulthood through its cinematic narratives. These coming-of-age stories do more than just entertain; they provide deep insights into the myriad challenges and victories associated with growing up. Highlighting five must-watch Bollywood films, this list captures the essence of coming of age, showcasing movies that beautifully narrate the transition into maturity.

'Wake Up Sid'

Wake Up Sid is a refreshing take on life's directionless phase, where the protagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, transitions from a carefree college graduate to discovering his passion and responsibility. The film is set in Mumbai and beautifully captures the city's spirit alongside Sid's journey toward self-discovery with the help of a new friend. It's a heartwarming story about friendship, dreams and finding oneself.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

This film takes viewers on a scenic journey through Spain with three friends who set off on a bachelor trip. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara﻿ delves into themes of friendship, love, fear, and freedom as each character embarks on adventures that push them out of their comfort zones. It's an inspiring story that encourages living life to the fullest.

'Taare Zameen Par'

Taare Zameen Par tells the touching story of Ishaan, an eight-year-old boy who struggles with dyslexia. The film highlights how traditional educational systems fail to recognize individual learning needs. With the help of an understanding teacher, Ishaan embarks on a journey to overcome his challenges through art. This movie is an emotional roller coaster that emphasizes empathy, understanding, and recognizing one's unique strengths.

'Queen'

Queen is the story of Rani, a young woman who sets off on her honeymoon alone after her fiance unexpectedly cancels their wedding. Her solo travels through Paris and Amsterdam lead her to a profound self-discovery, challenging societal expectations. Along the way, Rani finds independence and confidence, making this film a vibrant ode to self-love and the journey of personal growth.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

Dil Chahta Hai﻿ revolutionized Bollywood storytelling with its portrayal of modern youth culture in urban India. It follows three friends navigating love, life choices, and their evolving friendships after college. Set against the backdrop of Goa and Sydney, it explores themes such as commitment phobia, parental pressure for career choices versus personal passion projects; making it relatable for anyone at crossroads in life.