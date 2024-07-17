In short Simplifying... In short Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan may reunite for the fourth installment of the 'Race' franchise, pending their approval of the script.

What's the story Producer Ramesh Taurani has enlisted director Nikhil Advani for the fourth installment of the popular Race franchise. According to a new report by Subhash K Jha, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan have verbally agreed to join the cast, pending their approval of the script. This marks a significant reunion as it will be the first time both Khans will appear together in this franchise.

Script contingency

'Race 4's success hinges on script approval

The final commitment from the Khans hinges on their approval of the script. A source close to the development stated, "Producer Ramesh Taurani is in talks with both Salman and Saif who have agreed verbally, but the final commitment would depend on the script. Unless the screenplay is a killer, there is no point in going ahead." The source confirmed that Advani has been secured as director for Race 4.

Franchise evolution

'Race' franchise history and future expectations

The first two films of the Race series, directed by Abbas-Mustan, were major hits. The plot revolved around a rivalry between brothers played by Saif and Akshaye Khanna. The third film, led by Salman, took a different direction under director Remo D'Souza but failed at the box office. The potential reunion of Saif and Salman for Race 4 is expected to generate renewed interest in the franchise.

Cast evolution

Star-studded cast history of the 'Race' franchise

The first film featured Saif and Khanna as rival brothers, with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif playing femme fatales. The second installment also starred Saif but introduced a new villain played by John Abraham. Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the cast for this sequel. The third film, led by Salman, included Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, and Daisy Shah in its ensemble cast.