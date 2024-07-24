In short Simplifying... In short The Indian film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nearing the box office record of 'Jawan', having already earned ₹620.5 crore.

Despite facing competition from upcoming releases like 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and Independence Day releases, it remains a strong contender.

However, it's unlikely to surpass Jawan's worldwide lifetime gross.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

'Kalki 2898 AD' inches closer to 'Jawan' box office record

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:13 pm Jul 24, 202412:13 pm

What's the story The post-apocalyptic film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has amassed a global collection of ₹1,008 crore in just 27 days. The film is now a few crores away from surpassing the box office record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned ₹1,150 crore. On its 27th day (Tuesday) in theaters alone, Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹2 crore.

Box office

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues successful run in theaters

The film has been a hit since its release, showing no signs of slowing down. In India alone, Kalki 2898 AD has raked in ₹620.5 crore. According to Sacnilk, a box office record keeper, if the film maintains its momentum for another week, it could become the fourth highest-grosser ever following Baahubali, KGF, and RRR. Despite recording its lowest single-day business on its fourth Tuesday, the film is steadily moving toward surpassing the lifetime business of Jawan (₹640.25cr).

Market competition

'Kalki 2898 AD' faces competition from upcoming releases

Kalki 2898 AD, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far, is expected to face stiff competition from Deadpool & Wolverine starting Friday. The Marvel blockbuster is anticipated to have one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India. While Kalki 2898 AD may surpass Jawan in India, it will still fall short of beating the worldwide lifetime gross of Jawan.

Upcoming releases

Independence Day releases to impact 'Kalki 2898 AD' run

The upcoming Independence Day weekend releases, including Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Thangalam, are also expected to impact the box office run of Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD. Despite a drop in its collection this week, with the film opening its fourth week with a mere ₹1.65 crore on Monday, it remains a strong contender in the box office race.