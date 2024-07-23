In short Simplifying... In short The superhero film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is set to make a splash at the Indian box office, with record-breaking advance bookings.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' poised to smash 2024 box office records

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:27 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story The eagerly awaited Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is already breaking records with its robust advance ticket sales in India. The movie, set to hit theaters on Friday, is predicted to be a significant hit due to its unique character combination and thrilling plot. As per box office reports, the film is poised to become one of the biggest openers of 2024.

Pre-booking sales

Record-breaking advance booking for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Trade website Sacnilk reports that Deadpool & Wolverine is set to record the highest advance booking collection of a Hollywood movie in India this year. The superhero film has already garnered an impressive ₹4.46 crore in advance ticket sales for its opening day, excluding blocked seats. With nearly 1.5 lakh tickets sold, the Shawn Levy-directed film has grossed over ₹5 crore in pre-booking alone.

Box office predictions

'Deadpool & Wolverine' predicted to join top Hollywood openers

Trade experts anticipate that the film's advance bookings could potentially rank it among the top five biggest Hollywood openers at the Indian box office. It is also projected to be the biggest ever for an 'A' rated film. To date, only five Hollywood movies have crossed the ₹30 crore mark on their opening day in India, with Avengers: Endgame still holding the top spot, earning approximately ₹53.1 crore.

Opening day collection

'Deadpool & Wolverine' expected to surpass ₹30 crore mark

Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to start strong with a collection surpassing the ₹30 crore mark, setting it up to be one of the highest-earning films of the year in India. Industry analysts attribute these impressive advance booking numbers to the unique pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine, two beloved characters. The film is also expected to have a strong opening weekend at the box office.

Film synopsis

'Deadpool & Wolverine' marks 34th installment in MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and serves as a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits Deadpool from his quiet life, setting him on a mission that alters the course of the MCU and its sacred timeline. The ensemble cast also features Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Matthew Macfadyen, Tyler Mane, Shioli Kutsuna, T.J. Miller, and Aaron Stanford among others.