Kannada TV actor Sunny Mahipal accused of assaulting pregnant spouse
In a piece of shocking news, popular Kannada television actor Sunny Mahipal, known for his role in the 2021 series Nethravathi, is facing accusations of assaulting his two-month-pregnant wife. The couple, who met online and married in June in a temple ceremony, have been sharing their life updates with fans on social media. However, their marital bliss was short-lived as allegations surfaced that Mahipal was reportedly engaged to another woman.
Mahipal allegedly cheated on his wife
Mahipal married the woman on June 15 in a temple, with several photos documenting their union for social media. Per reports, he promised to introduce her to his parents, but the couple chose to keep their relationship casual in the interim. The woman accepted these conditions. Problems began when the wife discovered Mahipal was cheating and had become engaged to someone else, leading to complications.
Confrontation led to an alleged assault: Report
Per media reports, upon discovering Mahipal's engagement with another woman, his wife confronted him at their residence in Vigyan Nagar on Monday (July 22). This confrontation escalated into a heated argument, during which Mahipal is reportedly accused of stabbing his wife's arm with a knife, causing severe injury. The stress and violence of the altercation reportedly resulted in the woman suffering a miscarriage.
Police complaints filed amid assault allegations
Following the incident, the woman called emergency services for assistance but was not aided due to the absence of female staff. She subsequently lodged a complaint at the HAL police station accusing Mahipal of assault. In response to these allegations, Mahipal filed a counter-complaint claiming that his wife had trespassed into his house and forced him into marriage. The legal proceedings are currently underway.