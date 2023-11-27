'Kantara: Chapter 1' to explore the legend and its grandeur

By Aikantik Bag 12:35 pm Nov 27, 2023

'Kantara: Chapter 1' is set for 2024 release

Are you all ready to go back in time and witness the Kantara prequel? Yes, the makers have now revealed the first look and teaser of Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the breakout film of 2022. The success story of the film is no short of a dream as the Kannada film went on to become a huge pan-India blockbuster.

More about the prequel

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the world of sacred echoes of the past and its connection to divinity. The Rishab Shetty directorial is set for a release in 2024 and a major chunk of shooting is set to take place soon. The cast is headlined by Sapthami Gowda, Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

