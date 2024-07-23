In short Simplifying... In short Gulshan Devaiah humorously responded to a fan's question about his on-screen chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor in the film 'Ulajh', stating that despite their lack of personal rapport, they managed to create a sizzling chemistry because they are professional actors.

Devaiah also highlighted Kapoor's central role in the film, challenging the stereotype of male-centric spy movies.

Devaiah also highlighted Kapoor's central role in the film, challenging the stereotype of male-centric spy movies. The film, also featuring Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, is set to release on August 2.

What's the story Political thriller Ulajh, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, has been generating significant excitement with its promising trailer. Recently, Devaiah made headlines by revealing that he and Kapoor did not connect on set. Despite this, he delivered a witty response to a fan who questioned how they managed to convey incredible chemistry in the song Shaukan if they didn't get along.

'We're professional actors...'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devaiah delivered a sassy and humorous reply to a fan's question about their on-screen chemistry: "How did you manage to show such chemistry if you both didn't vibe at all?" He responded, "Because we're professional actors, that's our job." The fan's query came after the release of the track Shaukan from Ulajh, in which Kapoor and Devaiah exhibit their sizzling chemistry.

Devaiah acknowledged lack of personal rapport with Kapoor

In an interview with Film Companion, Devaiah admitted to not having a personal rapport with Kapoor on the set of Ulajh. He stated, "We don't really vibe that way. We're not sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually." Nevertheless, Devaiah clarified that their collaboration did not feel incomplete or lacking. Meanwhile, Kapoor responded to his comment with laughter, calling it the "funniest thing" he'd said.

Devaiah highlighted Kapoor's central role in 'Ulajh'

In another interview with Mid-Day, Devaiah emphasized Kapoor's pivotal role in the upcoming film. After viewing the movie's poster, he described her as the "whole orchestra," indicating her central role. He further noted that Kapoor's leading role challenges the stereotype that spy movies are predominantly male-centric. The movie, which also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, will hit theaters on August 2.