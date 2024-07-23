In short Simplifying... In short Six individuals are facing charges for a shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April.

Mumbai court finds evidence in Salman Khan house firing case

By Tanvi Gupta 04:06 pm Jul 23, 202404:06 pm

What's the story A special court in Mumbai has found "sufficient evidence" against six individuals implicated in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. Special Judge B.D. Shelke acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, which includes serious allegations such as attempted murder. The court stated, "There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognizance (of the chargesheet) is taken," PTI reported.

Charges detailed

Who are the six individuals accused in the firing case?

The six accused in this case are Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Sonu Bishnoi, Anuj Thapan (who committed suicide while in police custody), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. The accused are facing charges under IPC Section 307﻿ (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy). According to the report, they are also charged under relevant sections of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act.

Accused identified

Mumbai police presented 1,735-page chargesheet in the case

Meanwhile, the remaining accused are now in judicial custody following their arrests. To note, Mumbai police have presented a 1,735-page chargesheet to the special MCOCA court. This document is organized into three volumes and includes a range of investigative documents, confessional statements under the MCOC Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence. The chargesheet was submitted on July 8, listing nine individuals including incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Incident recap

Everything to know about the shooting incident outside Khan's residence

To recall, the chilling incident occurred on April 14 when two men on a motorcycle fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence who resides in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Notably, the Bishnoi gang is after Khan following his alleged hunting of a blackbuck near Jodhpur in 1998, an animal revered by the community.