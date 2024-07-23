In short Simplifying... In short Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her past relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise and their time together on the set of Stanley Kubrick's last film, 'Eyes Wide Shut'.

Nicole Kidman reflects on 'Eyes Wide Shut'

After years of hush, Nicole Kidman discusses ex-husband Tom Cruise

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:02 pm Jul 23, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her experience filming the 1999 movie Eyes Wide Shut with her then-husband, Tom Cruise. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she reflected on their time working together on the Stanley Kubrick film, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. When asked if Kubrick drew inspiration from their marriage for the project, Kidman responded, "I suppose he was mining it." This was a rare move as Kidman and Cruise seldom discuss each other publically.

Filming experience

Kidman shares insights on Kubrick's approach and filming conditions

Kidman further elaborated on her relationship with Kubrick during the filming process. She stated that she never felt "ganged up on" and clarified that she and Cruise had very different relationships with the director. "There's something about being a woman in that equation, too. And Stanley liked women," Kidman said, adding that Kubrick worked more closely with Cruise on his character. Due to budget constraints, Kidman and Cruise shared a trailer during filming, as they couldn't get separate trailers.

Behind the scenes

Kidman recalls deleted scene and shared trailer life

Kidman also shared anecdotes from their time in the shared trailer, revealing that Cruise would often play video games like "Minesweeper" between filming. She recalled spending weeks shooting a scene involving her character smoking a spliff in bed and delivering a long monologue, which was eventually cut from the final film. The Oscar-winning actor explained how this scene evolved through many discussions between herself, Cruise, and Kubrick.

Aftermath

Kidman and Cruise's personal life post 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Eyes Wide Shut was the last film of Kubrick before his death in 1999. The movie tells the story of Dr. Bill Hartford, played by Cruise, who becomes obsessed with the sexual fantasies of his wife, Alice, portrayed by Kidman. The couple were married for nine years before the film's release and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. They divorced in 2001, with Kidman marrying Keith Urban in 2006 and Cruise marrying Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

Family ties

Kidman and Cruise's relationship with their children

Kidman and Cruise's adopted children, Isabella and Connor, chose to follow their father into Scientology, leading to a strained relationship with Kidman. Cruise later had a daughter, Suri, with his ex-wife Holmes. Reports from April indicate that Cruise is currently estranged from Suri. Despite the complexities of their family dynamics post-divorce, both Kidman and Cruise continue to maintain successful careers in Hollywood.