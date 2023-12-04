'Yash 19' title announcement date gets revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Yash 19' title announcement date gets revealed

By Aikantik Bag 11:49 am Dec 04, 202311:49 am

'Yash 19' to be announced on Friday

Rocking Star Yash has been a force of nature and after the release of KGF Chapter 2, fans were eagerly waiting for his upcoming project. As the anticipation is at an all-time high, the actor has announced that the name of his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Yash 19 will be unveiled on Friday, 9:55am. Are you ready to witness Yash's rocking rampage in theaters?

2/3

More about the upcoming project

The actor is one of the most sought-after actors in India and he has taken a considerable amount of time to choose his next project after the global success of KGF Chapter 2. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by KVN Productions. Reportedly, Yash is set to reprise his iconic character Rocky in KGF: Chapter 3 but it has not been announced formally yet.

3/3

Twitter Post