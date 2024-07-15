In short Simplifying... In short Brazilian Instagram influencer and self-proclaimed life coach, Kat Torres, has been convicted for human trafficking and slavery.

Brazilian Instagram influencer Kat Torres sentenced for human trafficking, slavery

Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Former Brazilian model and United States-based wellness influencer, Kat Torres, has been sentenced to eight years in prison following a Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into human trafficking and slavery. The probe began after two women living with Torres were reported missing in 2022. Several victims have since come forward, alleging they were trafficked and enslaved by the influencer who was once rumored to be dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Influencer's journey

Torres' rise to fame and transition into wellness

Torres, originally from an impoverished Brazilian neighborhood, gained fame due to her rags-to-riches story and claims of possessing spiritual powers. Her transformation into a life coach and hypnotist was reportedly influenced by Hollywood friends introducing her to a hallucinogenic drug called ayahuasca. She launched a wellness website offering self-help videos on various topics, with one-on-one video consultations available for $150.

Ana's Story

Victim's experience as Torres's live-in assistant

Ana, a Brazilian woman studying nutrition in Boston, was hired by Torres as a live-in assistant for $2000 per month. Her duties included taking care of Torres's animals, cooking, and cleaning. However, she found the house filthy upon arrival and was forced to sleep on a sofa covered in cat urine. Despite her efforts, Ana was never paid for her work.

Texas nightmare

Torres' exploitation of women in Texas retreat

After Ana's departure, Torres hired two more women, Desirre and Leticia. They moved to a house in Texas for what was supposed to be a life coaching retreat. However, the situation quickly deteriorated with Desirre being pressured into working at a local strip club while Torres performed "witchcraft" on her. The women were forbidden from speaking to each other and had to ask Torres's permission even to use the bathroom.

Forced prostitution

Coercion into prostitution and public denial of captivity

Torres later coerced Desirre into prostitution, setting earning quotas that if not met, resulted in Desirre being barred from returning home. "I ended up sleeping on the street several times because I couldn't reach that," Desirre told BBC. In September, after their friends and family launched social media campaigns to find them, Torres and the women traveled from Texas to Maine where they were made to post Instagram videos denying they were being held captive.

Victims speak out

Over 20 women report exploitation by Torres

Over 20 women have since come forward with stories of being scammed or exploited by Torres. Many of these victims are still undergoing psychiatric therapy as they recover from their experiences. Their testimonies have played a crucial role in the FBI investigation that led to Torres's conviction for human trafficking and slavery.