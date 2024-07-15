In short Simplifying... In short Following an assassination attempt on Trump, the internet is awash with conspiracy theories, ranging from claims of it being a staged event for sympathy, to accusations of an inside job involving Trump and Putin.

High-profile figures like Alex Jones and Representative Mike Collins have pointed fingers at President Biden and the Democrats, while others have implicated various figures including China and George Soros.

Despite the rampant speculation, no evidence has been provided to support these theories, with the FBI leading the ongoing investigation.

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:45 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Following the attempted assassination of former United States President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania election rally, conspiracy theories have surged on social media. The gunman, identified as 20-year-old registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks, injured Trump and killed another person. This incident is the first assassination attempt on a president or former president in nearly 45 years.

Staged theory

'Staged' shooting theory gains traction online

Theories suggesting the shooting was a staged event by Trump's team to gain sympathy and rally his followers quickly gained popularity online. The term "staged" became the second-highest trending topic on various platforms. Actor Amanda Seales commented on social media, "That s_t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President." However, no evidence supports these claims.

Inside job

Theory on inside job

Democratic strategist Dmitri Mehlhorn suggested in an email that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may have staged the incident. He later apologized for his statement, emphasizing unity in condemning violence. Meanwhile, a BBC interview with a witness claiming his warnings about Crooks were ignored by security led to speculations of an inside job. Right-wing figure Matt Wallace posted online, "Rumors are circulating that the Trump assassination attempt was an inside job."

Blame game

Biden, Democrats blamed for Trump assassination attempt

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones suggested that the incident was part of a "Deep State plot" by current President Joe Biden, warning Elon Musk in a post viewed 6.4 million times about a larger coup. Representative Mike Collins echoed this sentiment, suggesting Biden had orchestrated the attack and should face charges for inciting an assassination. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Democrats and the media for inciting violence against Trump.

Unfounded accusations

Unsubstantiated theories point fingers at various figures

Other theories circulating online have pointed fingers at various figures including China, Mossad, George Soros, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. These claims lack any supporting evidence. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation with the support of local and state level law enforcement agencies.