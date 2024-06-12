Next Article

Musk faces sexual misconduct allegations

Musk was allegedly in inappropriate relationships with female SpaceX employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:49 am Jun 12, 202411:49 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has been accused of engaging in sexual relationships with multiple female employees, including a former intern who was later promoted to his executive team. The allegations were reported by The Wall Street Journal, which also claimed that Musk had a sexual relationship with a second employee. A third woman claimed that Musk repeatedly asked her to have his children, and when she refused, he denied her a raise and criticized her performance.

Retaliation

Accusations of inappropriate behavior and retaliation

The report detailed an incident where a woman who was involved with Musk was accused by Gwynne Shotwell, the President of SpaceX, of having an affair with her husband. When the woman reported this to HR, Shotwell allegedly requested her removal from the chief executive's office. The Wall Street Journal's article is based on text messages, emails, documents, as well as interviews with over 48 individuals.

Official statements

Musk and Shotwell's response to allegations

Musk has not responded to The Wall Street Journal's requests for comment on these allegations. On the other hand, Shotwell dismissed the report as a "completely misleading narrative" of SpaceX's work environment. She stated that the article does not accurately portray the company's culture, and emphasized that SpaceX thoroughly investigates all harassment complaints and takes appropriate action.

Past incidents

Previous allegations and ongoing investigations

This is not first time SpaceX has faced allegations of a hostile work environment. In 2021, five former employees claimed there was a "culture of sexual harassment" within the company. A flight attendant on Musk's private jet alleged that he exposed himself and promised "to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage." Earlier this year, an ex-SpaceX employee filed a lawsuit claiming sexual abuse and discrimination. The company is currently under investigation by California's civil rights agency.