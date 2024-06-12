Next Article

BNB is down nearly 14% since previous week

Cryptocurrency prices 12-05-2024: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

By Mudit Dube 11:31 am Jun 12, 202411:31 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.62% in the last 24 hours, trading at $67,265.55. It is 5.30% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.23% from yesterday and is trading at $3,508.29. From last week, it is down 7.34%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,325 billion and $421.5 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $609.41, which is 1.20% less than yesterday and 13.64% lower from previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 1.23% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.41% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.70%) and $0.11 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 13.47% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $150.22 (down 2.38%), $6.4 (down 0.33%), $0.000022 (down 2.2%), and $0.66 (down 3.21%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 13.47% while Polka Dot has fallen 11.33%. Shiba Inu has lost 14.82% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 12.89%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Pepe, Bonk, Ondo, Oasis, and Kaspa. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 9.20%), $0.000022 (up 7.80%), $1.26 (up 4.60%), $0.11 (up 3.56%), and $0.11 (up 3.49%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, ORDI, Wormhole, FLOKI, and dYdX (Native). They are trading at $4.08 (down 11.62%), $51.25 (down 8.09%), $0.55 (down 6.15%), $0.00022 (down 5.97%), and $1.68 (down 5.66%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $31.80 (down 0.95%), $15.24 (down 2.82%), $9.25 (down 3.72%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $10.25 (down 3.73%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.24 (down 3.81%), $8.35 (down 0.60%), $2.16 (up 2.75%), $1.83 (down 3.98%), and $1.81 (down 3.70%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, a 3.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.47 billion, which marks a 43.34% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.25 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.72 trillion three months ago.