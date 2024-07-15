In short Simplifying... In short "Kill", a first-time collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, is nearing the ₹15 crore mark at the box office.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, features an army commando on a mission to save his love interest.

Despite its high-action and violent scenes, a departure from the producers' usual style, it has received mixed to positive reviews.

Action thriller 'Kill' nears ₹15 crore mark

'Kill' nears ₹15 crore mark at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:26 pm Jul 15, 202401:26 pm

What's the story The action thriller Kill, featuring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, is on the verge of crossing the ₹15 crore mark at the box office. Despite a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday, the film has managed to maintain steady numbers. On its 10th day, it added another ₹1.6 crore to its total collection, reaching ₹14.85 crore even amidst competition from major releases like Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

'Kill' marked first collaboration for major production houses

Kill represents the first-time collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, led by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles. It premiered at the Midnight Madness of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, and was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival as well.

'Kill' plot and reviews: A departure from the norm

The plot of Kill revolves around an army commando Amrit, played by Lakshya, who embarks on a mission aboard a New Delhi-bound train to save his love interest Tulika, portrayed by Maniktala, from Juyal's character Fani. The film has garnered mixed to positive reviews for its high-octane action and violent scenes. This marks a departure from the usual brand of films produced by Johar and Monga.