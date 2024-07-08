In brief Simplifying... In brief Illinois has introduced a law requiring parenting influencers to pay their child stars, with other states like Washington, California, and Maryland considering similar legislation.

The law, aimed at combating child exploitation online, allows children to sue their parents for non-compliance once they're adults.

Experts argue that despite the good intentions of many parenting influencers, the risks of exploitation outweigh the benefits, and children should receive fair compensation for their participation.

Influencers have to set aside 15% of their earnings

This US state requires parenting influencers to pay child stars

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:03 pm Jul 08, 202407:03 pm

What's the story A new law in Illinois, US requires parenting influencers to set aside 15% of their earnings for their children, featured in over 30% of their video content. The funds will be held in a trust until the child turns 18, at which point they can also request the deletion of any videos they appeared in. This law applies to content posted on various social media platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Child protection

Law aims to protect children from online exploitation

The law, introduced as part of Illinois's efforts to combat child exploitation on the internet, allows kids to sue their parents for non-compliance once they reach adulthood. Social justice activist Shreya Nallamothu championed this cause, stating in August 2023 that there was "absolutely zero legislation" protecting kids in the world of "kidfluencing." Jessica Maddox, a University of Alabama professor, echoed Nallamothu's sentiments about the need for protections akin to those afforded to other child workers and entertainers.

Legislative progress

Other states considering similar child protection laws

This pioneering law is currently unique to Illinois, but Washington, California, and Maryland are considering similar legislation. Naomi Cahn, Co-director of the University of Virginia's Family Law Center, believes that the law "clearly sends a message that you should not be exploiting children in this way." She also noted that it brings more attention to this issue and is an "amazing example of civics in action."

Expert opinions

Industry experts support fair compensation

Katya Varbanova, CEO of Viral Marketing Stars, agrees with the sentiment that children appearing on family vlogging channels should be paid. She told Business Insider that the conversation about income is "very black and white." Varbanova believes that if children appear in all of the videos, they should get at least 50% of the revenue. Although she considers the 15% mandated by Illinois law to be low, she views it as a step in the right direction.

Earnings disparity

Influencer earnings vary

The earnings of influencers vary greatly, with some earning millions at the top end of the scale. According to The New York Times, smaller influencers on Instagram can earn around $600 (₹51,000) per post while larger accounts can make up to $20,000 (₹17 lakh). Despite many parenting influencers having good intentions and using their platforms as a source of income while staying at home with their children, experts argue that the risks outweigh the benefits.