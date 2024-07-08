In brief Simplifying... In brief 19-year-old influencer Smith has turned his knack for rating Instagram aesthetics into a profitable venture.

Starting by rating friends' profiles, he now charges for expedited ratings, private reviews, and feed designs, earning significant income from submissions and TikTok's Creator Fund.

Meet Evan Smith, the Instagram guru

This 19-year-old influencer makes money rating Instagram aesthetics

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:05 pm Jul 08, 202407:05 pm

What's the story Evan Smith, a 19-year-old social media influencer, has transformed his passion for Instagram aesthetics into a profitable business. His TikTok page, dubbed "the instagram bible," has amassed over 200,000 followers and received 33.9 million likes to date. Smith's earnings come from both fans who pay for his Instagram advice, as well as a partnership with Adobe Lightroom.

Viral series

Smith's Insta rating series gains popularity

Smith's popular series, "instagram rating return," consists of over 500 videos where he rates the aesthetic of Instagram accounts, and provides design enhancement advice. His honest reviews have earned him a dedicated fan base. One user expressed their obsession with rebranding their Instagram due to Smith's series, a sentiment that garnered over 1,000 likes.

Entrepreneurial path

Journey from rating friends' profiles to charging fees

Smith began his journey in 2022, at the age of 16, by rating his friends' Instagram accounts on TikTok. Observing the growing trend of social media profile ratings, he decided to participate. As demand for his ratings surged, Smith started charging $3 to expedite followers on the waitlist, and later introduced private ratings for $12 and feed designs for $25.

Financial success

Earnings and future plans amid influencer success

Smith's earnings have been significant, with last month's income reaching $1,090 from monthly submissions and $2,700 from TikTok's Creator Fund. After inking a partnership with Adobe Lightroom in a video, the brand paid him to create three preset filters. Despite his success, Smith is aware of the transient nature of fame in the influencer world and aims to turn this into a long-term venture.

Future plans

Smith's academic pursuits and investment strategy

Currently, Smith is studying media and communications at Pace University, with plans to continue working in the marketing and social media domain. He is also investing his earnings in the stock market under his father's guidance. Despite criticism for focusing excessively on Instagram aesthetics, Smith views Instagram as a medium for self-expression, comparing it to painting or art.