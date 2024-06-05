Sensex climbs to 74,382 points, Nifty settles above 22,620 mark
On Wednesday, the stock market closed with an upward movement, as the Sensex soared 3.2% to 74,382.24 points, while the Nifty gained 3.36% to 22,620.35 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 694.1 points to close at 14,456.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
As far as top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 5.44%, 4.88%, and 4.49%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco, adding 7.29%, 7.06%, and 6.46%, respectively. Larsen and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 0.1% and 0.03%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
On Wednesday, Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.84%, 0.1%, and 0.9% to 3,065.4 points, 18,424.96 points, and 38,490.17 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in green, advancing 28.38 points, or 0.17%, to 16,857.05 points.
INR goes up 0.2% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.2% to 83.37 in forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.4% to ₹71,500, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹89,450. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.71, or 0.96% to $73.26 per barrel.
Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.