Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco

Sensex climbs to 74,382 points, Nifty settles above 22,620 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Jun 05, 202403:50 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market closed with an upward movement, as the Sensex soared 3.2% to 74,382.24 points, while the Nifty gained 3.36% to 22,620.35 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 694.1 points to close at 14,456.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 5.44%, 4.88%, and 4.49%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco, adding 7.29%, 7.06%, and 6.46%, respectively. Larsen and BPCL were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 0.1% and 0.03%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

On Wednesday, Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.84%, 0.1%, and 0.9% to 3,065.4 points, 18,424.96 points, and 38,490.17 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in green, advancing 28.38 points, or 0.17%, to 16,857.05 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.2% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.2% to 83.37 in forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.4% to ₹71,500, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹89,450. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.71, or 0.96% to $73.26 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.