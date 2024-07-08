Bullet vending machines introduced in three US states
American Rounds, a United States-based company, has launched automated ammunition vending machines in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. The kiosks are designed to make bullets "more available" to gun owners by allowing them to purchase rounds at their convenience. The company's website states that these machines are as user-friendly as an ATM and can be accessed 24/7, eliminating the constraints of store hours and long queues.
Advanced technology ensures secure ammo purchases
The vending machines employ advanced AI technology, card scanning, and facial recognition software to verify a buyer's age and identity. Customers can select their desired ammunition via a touchscreen interface, scan their ID, and collect the ammo from the machine. The system is designed to ensure that only individuals over 18 years old can make purchases, thereby promoting responsible gun ownership.
Expansion plans and legal compliance of Ammo Machines
American Rounds plans to expand its vending machine initiative to other states where hunting is popular, including Louisiana and Colorado. According to the company's CEO, Grant Magers, they have received over 200 requests for machine installations with the number "growing daily." The machines are legal and maintain transaction records in compliance with state regulations, supporting "law-abiding, responsible gun ownership."
Ammo vending machines amidst gun safety concerns
The introduction of these machines comes at a time when the Joe Biden administration has declared gun safety a public health crisis, encouraging states to implement stricter firearm ownership laws. This development is particularly significant in Alabama, one of the vending machine locations, which has the fourth-highest rate of gun deaths in the US with 25.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022 according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.