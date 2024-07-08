In brief Simplifying... In brief Ammo vending machines, using AI technology for age and identity verification, have been introduced in three US states by American Rounds.

Automated ammunition vending machines introduced in US

Bullet vending machines introduced in three US states

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:13 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story American Rounds, a United States-based company, has launched automated ammunition vending machines in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas. The kiosks are designed to make bullets "more available" to gun owners by allowing them to purchase rounds at their convenience. The company's website states that these machines are as user-friendly as an ATM and can be accessed 24/7, eliminating the constraints of store hours and long queues.

Tech-Savvy kiosks

Advanced technology ensures secure ammo purchases

The vending machines employ advanced AI technology, card scanning, and facial recognition software to verify a buyer's age and identity. Customers can select their desired ammunition via a touchscreen interface, scan their ID, and collect the ammo from the machine. The system is designed to ensure that only individuals over 18 years old can make purchases, thereby promoting responsible gun ownership.

Future rollouts

Expansion plans and legal compliance of Ammo Machines

American Rounds plans to expand its vending machine initiative to other states where hunting is popular, including Louisiana and Colorado. According to the company's CEO, Grant Magers, they have received over 200 requests for machine installations with the number "growing daily." The machines are legal and maintain transaction records in compliance with state regulations, supporting "law-abiding, responsible gun ownership."

Public health crisis

Ammo vending machines amidst gun safety concerns

The introduction of these machines comes at a time when the Joe Biden administration has declared gun safety a public health crisis, encouraging states to implement stricter firearm ownership laws. This development is particularly significant in Alabama, one of the vending machine locations, which has the fourth-highest rate of gun deaths in the US with 25.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022 according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.