Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's growing rift

Harry-Meghan contemplating split? Experts claim Prince will return home 'alone'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:03 pm Jul 08, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once beloved figures in both the UK and the US, are reportedly experiencing a growing rift due to concerns over their waning popularity. Royal author Tom Quinn noted that Markle is increasingly worried that her life isn't unfolding as she had planned. Meanwhile, royal biographer Hugo Vickers predicted that Harry would eventually return home. When asked if he believed Harry would return to the UK alone, Vickers responded, "Yes, I do (he'll come alone)."

Difficult phase

Harry is 'finding the days long and lonely'

Per Mirror, Harry is "finding the days long and lonely," while his wife, Markle is in her "natural environment." The report further suggested that the Duke of Sussex is plagued by regret as his life in the US "comes under threat." Meanwhile, Quinn claimed that Harry has become "increasingly bored" and is looking back to the UK—where most of his school friends still live. "He never sees them because they won't visit him in States as they find Meghan difficult."

Popularity wanes

Declining popularity putting pressure on Markle

Recent surveys indicate a decrease in the couple's popularity among Americans, which is reportedly causing significant stress for the Duchess of Sussex. Per reports, Quinn stated that Meghan "loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public." This decline in public interest comes as a blow to the couple who initially enjoyed a warm reception in Hollywood.

Career hurdles

Professional challenges add to the couple's struggles

In addition to their dwindling popularity, the duo are also dealing with several professional challenges. Their Netflix deal is reportedly being renegotiated, their Spotify podcast has gone silent, and they have secured two new projects with the streaming platform. Concurrently, Markle recently launched her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand, which despite initial excitement, has faced criticism for being overpriced and experienced a drop in interest.

Unfair criticism

'Egoistic' Markle feels unfairly criticized, says royal expert

Markle reportedly feels that she is being unfairly criticized. According to Quinn, "She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized." On the other hand, Hollywood is seemingly ostracizing the couple while favoring Prince William and Kate Middleton. After being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, Harry and Markle are witnessing their empire crumble. Quinn noted, "Egoistic Meghan Markle hates any kind of criticism."