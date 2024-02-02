Spotify has over 500 million users

Spotify users complaining of explicit lyrics even after blocking

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Feb 02, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Spotify users have noticed that explicit lyrics continue to appear on the platform even after blocking explicit content. The streaming platform often shows original lyrics, including swear words and racial slurs, when playing the clean 'radio friendly' version of a song. The BBC found this issue in dozens of popular songs by artists like The Weeknd, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Lil Nas X. Spotify has not commented on the issue but is reportedly aware and working on a solution.

Next Article

Mechanism

How does the filter system work?

In 2018, Spotify launched a system to deal with explicit content, and marked songs with such material with an 'E.' Those who don't want to hear swearing, can block them by heading to settings, and clean versions are offered instead. However, lyrics in Spotify's database for both versions can be same, rendering the filter useless. On desktops/laptops, the lyrics of explicit song versions can be read even when tracks are blocked. Just click on the song names from search/artist profile.

Issues

Explicit lyrics found in children's film soundtracks and playlists

The BBC found that over one-third of the songs in Spotify's UK top 50 chart have explicit lyrics, with half of those showing the explicit texts on screen while playing the clean edit. They also discovered 100 more affected high-profile tracks, including some featured in children's movie soundtracks or child-friendly playlists. Examples include Dua Lipa's IDGAF, Eminem's Godzilla featuring Juice Wrld, Olivia Rodrigo's Bad Idea Right?, and The Weeknd's Starboy.

Concern

Parental concerns and artist responsibility

James Roach, a music producer and father of two, expressed concern about children being exposed to explicit lyrics. He said, "It's only recently that this has become a thing, where it could actually become a problem. He's now finding music that he likes, and he can read well." Roach added that artists have the choice to submit different lyrics for different iterations of songs but suspects some are "lazy" and use the same for both explicit and clean edits.

Problems

Outsourced lyrics and lack of age rating system

Spotify gets its lyrics from Musixmatch, which claims to have "the world's largest collection of song lyrics used by millions of people to get instant time-synced lyrics." It permits fans to add, correct, or translate lyrics in exchange for "kudos." Unlike movies and TV shows, music misses out on an age rating system that can highlight potentially inappropriate content. Thus, parents and users have to rely on platforms like Spotify to manage explicit content effectively.