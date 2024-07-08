In brief Simplifying... In brief President Biden's staff provides him with detailed instructions on how to enter and exit events, a practice that surprised some due to his extensive political experience.

However, the White House defended this, stating that such meticulous preparation is standard for any presidential event, including those of Vice President Kamala Harris.

These instructions are part of the standard logistical briefing materials used for any principal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The report comes amid ongoing questions about Biden's fitness for office

Staff provides US President Biden enter-exit instructions before event: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:24 pm Jul 08, 202402:24 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden's staff reportedly provides him with detailed instructions, including large print and photos of venue interiors, before his event appearances, a report said. Media outlet Axios reported that these documents outline the specific path the President should take to reach the podium. This report comes amid ongoing questions about Biden's fitness for office following a poorly received debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

Staff reactions

Staff surprised by level of detail in Biden's instructions

An individual who previously staffed a Biden event expressed surprise at the level of detail provided to the President. They told Axios, "It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room." The same level of detail was reportedly applied to all events, from simple fundraisers at private residences to North Atlantic Treaty Organization summits.

Official response

White House defends detailed instructions for President

A White House spokesperson has downplayed the detailed instructions given to President Biden, stating that such preparation is standard for any presidential event. "High levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work — regardless of who is president," they told Axios. The same was said by a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris who confirmed that these documents are standard logistical briefing materials used for any principal.