Staff provides US President Biden enter-exit instructions before event: Report
United States President Joe Biden's staff reportedly provides him with detailed instructions, including large print and photos of venue interiors, before his event appearances, a report said. Media outlet Axios reported that these documents outline the specific path the President should take to reach the podium. This report comes amid ongoing questions about Biden's fitness for office following a poorly received debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.
Staff surprised by level of detail in Biden's instructions
An individual who previously staffed a Biden event expressed surprise at the level of detail provided to the President. They told Axios, "It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room." The same level of detail was reportedly applied to all events, from simple fundraisers at private residences to North Atlantic Treaty Organization summits.
White House defends detailed instructions for President
A White House spokesperson has downplayed the detailed instructions given to President Biden, stating that such preparation is standard for any presidential event. "High levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work — regardless of who is president," they told Axios. The same was said by a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris who confirmed that these documents are standard logistical briefing materials used for any principal.